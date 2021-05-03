Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Saturday and she revealed she got the best gift ever from her husband. “The Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host showed off a book he got her filled with photos of their lives together on her Instagram stories. In one post she wrote “best gift ever” over an adorable picture of her and Mark starring into each other’s’ eyes. Kelly and Mark met in 1995 when they co-starred together on the soap opera “All My Children” and eloped in Las Vegas in 1996.

