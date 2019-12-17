Kelly Ripa Says It’s A 'Privilege' To Take Part In This Holiday Tradition With Mark Consuelos

Also available on the NBC app

It's getting festive over at Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' home! All Access caught up with the couple over Skype about their holiday plans, including how they split up the decorating and prep work at home! Kelly and Mark also talked about their work gathering and donating holiday items to WIN NYC, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for the homeless in New York City. Their initiative was for Amazon's #DeliveringSmiles campaign. "For us to be involved and make sure that moms who want to give their kids a nice holiday and make sure that they have their basic needs met is sort of a privilege for us," Kelly said.

