Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa dished on being center stage in Hollywood. On Tuesday, in a new interview on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast “Just B,” the 50-year-old daytime talker opened up about the challenges of being on screen. “Being in front of the camera is not something I've ever enjoyed. I'm not very comfortable. I always say I could do my job for 200 years if it didn't happen on camera,” she admitted. Kelly later confessed why being in the limelight is difficult. “I don't love being on camera. It's never been something that fed me in any sort of egotistical way. I find my own voice grating, so I apologize to your listeners if they're like, 'This is nails on a chalkboard.' I feel you,” she revealed.

Appearing: