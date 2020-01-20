Also available on the NBC app

It sounds like Kelly Ripa got a (very) early start on her New Year's resolutions! The TV host revealed on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that she quit drinking and hinted that she hasn't had an alcoholic beverage since co-host Ryan Seacrest joined the show. "It's amazing," she told Ryan. The pair went on to joke that wine sales have dropped nationwide because of Kelly's new lifestyle. "I caused this dip. I have influenced the market," Kelly laughed.

