Kelly Ripa Reveals She & Husband Mark Consuelos Broke Up The Week Before Their 1996 Vegas Elopement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been a rock-solid Hollywood couple for more than two decades, but their journey to the altar wasn't without bumps! On the debut episode of Betches' "Comments by Celebs" podcast, Kelly revealed that she and Mark split in 1996, then reunited and decided to elope a week later! Find out more about the former "All My Children" co-stars' longtime romance.

