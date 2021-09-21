Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a solid relationship and now the 50-year-old TV host is revealing the secret to their long-lasting marriage. On Monday, Mark stepped in for Ryan Seacrest to co-host her show "Live With Kelly and Ryan" and they talked about the HBO series "Scenes From a Marriage." While discussing episode two, Kelly said the martial woes that the couple goes through on the show would never happen in the Consuelo's household because Mark has a special way of settling problems. "Because everything for Mark is settled with, everything is settled with Love. Love and sexy time," she said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution