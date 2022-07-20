Also available on the nbc app

Mark Consuelos' plan to beat the heat may be working a little too well! Kelly Ripa teased her husband for shaving his head in the midst of a summer heatwave, telling "Live" co-host Ryan Seacrest that her longtime hubby parting with his locks has had a more extreme effect than he expected. "Now he's cold all the time," she said, pointing out that the actor typically "has a lot of hair." However, Kelly and Ryan both noted that the new 'do has accentuated Mark's chiseled cheekbones!

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

