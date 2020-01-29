Kelly Ripa Nails Shakira Dance Moves Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to show off her Shakira-inspired dance moves with personal trainer Anna Kaiser. The duo danced to Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever" and captioned, "Answering the call of the #shewolf @Shakira." Earlier this week Shakira shared a video of Anna helping her get in shape for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, captioned with, “Ten days until Super Bowl, Stepping up our preparations!”

Appearing: