Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Youngest Son Joaquin Graduates High School: We’re ‘Empty Nesters’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will soon have the house to themselves for the first time in decades! The couple celebrated their youngest son Joaquin’s high school graduation on Friday, sharing a series of peeks at the 18-year-old’s big day, including cute group shots with his friends and his chat with commencement speaker Gayle King, who Kelly may have fanned out over more than Joaquin did! The TV personality also posed in her own robe alongside Joaquin in his cap and gown for a funny mother-son photo ahead of the ceremony, and Kelly and Mark took a moment to reflect on the new chapter they’re also facing as official empty nesters.

