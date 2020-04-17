Also available on the NBC app

Nothing is off-limits for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos! The couple spilled spicy details about their healthy sex life during a conversation with Andy Cohen and Bruce Bozzi for his SiriusXM radio show, "Quarantined with Bruce." The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host got candid as she openly shared the secrets to her and Mark's ongoing success in the bedroom after 23 years of marriage! Meanwhile, Andy confessed that he has been going through a major dry spell since before his diagnosis with COVID-19 in March.

Appearing: