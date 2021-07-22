Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa’s son isn’t letting her play coy about her and Mark Consuelos’ steamy Instagram photos! The daytime TV star had her oldest child, Michael, stop by “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this week, and the two reflected on their recent family trip to Greece and Italy. Kelly documented a lot of their fun in the sun, including a very cheeky glimpse at Mark checking her out by the pool. When Ryan Seacrest asked Michael what he thought about his parents’ pic, he struggled to find the right words, then said “You know what I mean!” when Kelly tried to play coy about the photo he was referencing. Later in the show, Michael made a suggestive joke and Kelly looked pained, to which he teased, “You have no room to make that face after what you post on your Instagram!”

