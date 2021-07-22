Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Reacts To His Parents' Steamy Instagram Photos

CLIP07/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa’s son isn’t letting her play coy about her and Mark Consuelos’ steamy Instagram photos! The daytime TV star had her oldest child, Michael, stop by “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this week, and the two reflected on their recent family trip to Greece and Italy. Kelly documented a lot of their fun in the sun, including a very cheeky glimpse at Mark checking her out by the pool. When Ryan Seacrest asked Michael what he thought about his parents’ pic, he struggled to find the right words, then said “You know what I mean!” when Kelly tried to play coy about the photo he was referencing. Later in the show, Michael made a suggestive joke and Kelly looked pained, to which he teased, “You have no room to make that face after what you post on your Instagram!”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, kelly ripa, live with kelly and ryan, kelly and ryan, Michael Consuelos, mark consuelos, parenting, celebrity, entertainment
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.