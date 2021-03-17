Also available on the nbc app

Joaquin Consuelos is officially college bound! Over the weekend, the youngest son of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos revealed he'd be attending the University of Michigan in the fall and competing for their Division I wrestling team. "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program," the high school senior wrote on Instagram. Kelly also shared a photo of Joaquin and Mark posing in Wolverines sweatshirts to celebrate the big news.

