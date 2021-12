Also available on the nbc app

Is Mark Consuelos a fan of guyliner? Not so fast! Mark and his wife Kelly Ripa were co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday, when they got into a discussion about speculation that the "Riverdale" star wears eyeliner on his lower eyes. Apparently, Mark has been getting questioned about it dating back to when the couple starred on "All My Children" together!

