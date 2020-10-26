Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reacted to a fan’s comment on Instagram which suggested that “The Riverdale” actor stuffed his pants while dressed like a cop in a photo she shared. The ‘Riverdale’ star replied writing, “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.” The talk show host replied to her husband’s comment writing, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” The duo have been married since 1996 and they continue to gush over how much they’re in love with each other.

