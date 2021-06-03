Main Content

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Snaps!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are celebrating their son Michael’s 24th birthday with throwback snaps! The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” star posted an Instagram video tribute with snaps of Michael’s childhood and gushed over the proud moment she became a mom. “24 years ago at 7:17 pm you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family! We love you bigger than big!” she wrote alongside the sweet clip. Mark also gave his son a huge shout out on his special day. The “Riverdale” actor posted throwback Instagram snaps with the caption,“Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos! You led the way. We love you!”

