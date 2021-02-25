Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest child is all grown up! Joaquin Consuelos celebrated his eighteenth birthday on Feb. 24, and his parents marked the huge milestone on social media. Kelly posted a slideshow of adorable throwbacks of her boy through the years alongside this sweet caption: "Joaquin 18!!!! Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond." Mark also posted tons of childhood snaps for his youngest son's big day, writing, "Happy 18th Birthday Quino! @kellyripa our little guy is all grown up. We love you Joaquin!"

