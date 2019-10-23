Kelly Ripa Jokes That Son Michael Is Facing 'Extreme Poverty' While Paying His Own Rent

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa's eldest son Michael is just trying to figure out the whole adult thing! On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the TV host gave a candid update on how her and hubby Mark Consuelos' 22-year-old son is adjusting to the real world. "I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he's chronically poor," she jokingly said. "I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."

