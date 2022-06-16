Main Content

Kelly Ripa Jokes Lola Consuelos' Europe Trip Is 'Last Hurah' Before She's 'Off The Family Nipple'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola is living it up in Europe! On Thursday, Kelly Ripa revealed on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" that her daughter is celebrating her 21st birthday in Europe, joking that it's her last hurrah before she is off the family dime. "She actually had a trip planned. It's her last hurrah. After that, she's off the family nipple, so to speak," she joked. Kelly and her husband, Mark, share three kids together. 24-year-old son Michael, Lola and 19-year-old Joaquin.

