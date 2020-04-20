Kelly Ripa is getting creative with her beauty routine while working from home! During an Instagram Live session with ballet dancer Tiler Peck, the daytime host confessed that she has been forced to borrow 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos' cosmetic products since her glam stash is currently unavailable. The 49-year-old TV personality, who has been hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" remotely, is quarantined with husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids. Since the beginning, Kelly has been candid about her struggles in self-isolation, from raiding her teenager's closet to rediscovering gray hairs!

