Kelly Ripa is resorting to a backup wardrobe for on-air clothing options, courtesy of 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos! The daytime queen revealed on Tuesday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" that broadcasting from home amid social distancing guidelines means she's started running out of things to wear on the show and is now raiding Lola's closet to find new outfits. Kelly's not alone. Co-host Ryan Seacrest said his fashion choices are getting slim too, telling the audience that he found a tag in the sweatshirt he was wearing because he'd only just ordered it!

