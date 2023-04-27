Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are open books, even when it comes to talking about plastic surgery. On Thursday, the pair had an awkward conversation about butt implants on their show “Live with Kelly and Mark.” It all started while they were discussing a recent article that said butt lift reversals were becoming very popular, which led the former “Riverdale” star to ask his wife if she would ever consider getting implants and her reaction was priceless! “You tell me,” Kelly said, to which Mark nervously responded, “I don't know.” “I feel like there's so many other places I'd rather put implants in if I had the time and energy,” Kelly added. The couple got married in 1996 and share three kids together, but they just took their relationship to the next level! They’re now officially co-workers. Mark took over as co-host of the morning show this month following Ryan Seacrest’s departure.

