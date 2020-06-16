Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' little girl is 19! Lola Consuelos officially entered her last year of her teens on June 16 and celebrated in quarantine with her family. "I'm so proud of her. Not just because she's an incredible student, she's a hard worker and she's a very generous person, but she's kind. She's conscientious. She cares about people," Kelly gushed to co-host Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly & Ryan."

