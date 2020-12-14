Also available on the nbc app

Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt made a surprise virtual appearance on ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,’ which was hosted by the 53-year-old and Kelly Ripa. The ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ host gushed over watching Anderson become a dad and the CNN anchor was all smiles looking at his precious 7-month-old. The adorable kiddo also appeared on ‘CNN heroes’ back in November as an example of Anderson’s ultimate joy this year.

