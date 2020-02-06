Kelly Ripa Flaunts Six-Pack Abs During Shakira Dance Challenge With Fellow Moms

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa's hips don't lie! The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host showed off her epic dances moves alongside two fellow moms as they delivered an impressive routine to "The Water Dance" by Chris Porter and Pitbull. The 43-year-old TV host flaunted her six-pack abs in a sports bra and leggings as she flawlessly hit the energetic choreography. "#WCW with my sisters in the @shakira Champeta challenge," Kelly posted. "3 mothers. 7 children. 36 pack." The three mamas were inspired to participate in the viral "Shakira Champeta challenge" following the singer's performance of the Colombian dance during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

