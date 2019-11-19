Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are ultimate Hollywood couple goals. The adorable duo have been married for over two decades after falling in love on the set of “All My Children.” The two eloped only one day after Mark proposed, and now share three beautiful children together! But after all those years, Kelly was still missing out on one thing: a real bachelorette party. So the crew of “Live With Kelly And Ryan” planned her a party she won’t soon forget, complete with everything from a sash to strippers!

