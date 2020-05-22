Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa and her family have reportedly been quarantining in the Caribbean. Kelly, Mark Consuelos and their kids, Michael, 22, Lola 18, and Joaquin, 17, were on a family vacation together when ABC told them to shelter in place, a source revealed to People magazine. Kelly opened up about the family's decision to stay in lockdown in a virtual town hall meeting with ABC employees last week, the source told the publication. Mark's recent Instagram post congratulating Michael on his NYU graduation alluded to the family's current status when he wrote, "QuarentineGraduation2020 we know it’s not what we all expected but we are so grateful to be all together on what I know must seem like the longest family trip ever…"

