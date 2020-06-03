Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa is praying for peace. The TV host got emotional as she opened up on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" about celebrating her oldest son Michael's 23rd birthday amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and systemic racism in America. "I became so overwhelmed because I think of how many mothers don't get to celebrate their kids' birthdays," she said in tears. "I'm so sorry. I just pray that there is peace and empathy in our nation."

