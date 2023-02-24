Main Content

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday With Childhood Photos & Sweet On-Air Tribute

CLIP02/24/23

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest child is celebrating two decades of life! The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host and the "Riverdale" alum's son Joaquin turned 20 on Friday. His parents both celebrated his milestone birthday with Instagram Stories tributes. Mark shared a father-son snap with Joaquin and a mother-son one, while Kelly shared a series of childhood photos of Joaquin through the years. Kelly also commemorated their son's birthday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and reflected getting to watch him grow up.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: kelly ripa, Joaquin Consuelos, mark consuelos, Lola Consuelos, Michael Consuelos, celebrity, entertainment, family, parenting
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.