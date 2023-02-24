Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest child is celebrating two decades of life! The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host and the "Riverdale" alum's son Joaquin turned 20 on Friday. His parents both celebrated his milestone birthday with Instagram Stories tributes. Mark shared a father-son snap with Joaquin and a mother-son one, while Kelly shared a series of childhood photos of Joaquin through the years. Kelly also commemorated their son's birthday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and reflected getting to watch him grow up.

