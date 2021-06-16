Main Content

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Daughter Lola Consuelos' 20th Birthday With An 'Approved' Instagram Pic

Kelly Ripa is not a regular mom - she's a cool mom! Before the TV host shared a tribute for her daughter Lola's 20th birthday on Instagram, Kelly had to get her blessing on the photo. "Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung," the proud mama wrote alongside a gorgeous black-and-white photo of her daughter. "We love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt! (This was the approved photo)."

