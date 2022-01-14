Main Content

Kelly Ripa Blots Oil Off Her Face On Live TV: 'It's Disgusting!'

It's never a bad time for a little touch-up! Kelly Ripa kept it real on Thursday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" when she gave her face a refresh on camera. Her co-host Ryan Seacrest was announcing the morning's guests when she pulled out a blotting sheet to absorb some of the oil from her skin. "I'm noticing on the feed here that my skin looks extra glisten-y, so I thought I would just de-glisten," she explained – later joking that the amount of oil it picked up was "disgusting."

Clips

