Kelly Ripa is shining a loving light on her daughter, Lola Consuelos. Although she admits her 3 kids are "critically mortified" by their parents, she jokingly told Access Hollywood that the 21-year-old is no longer calling her mom out. "Fortunately for me she has been so busy with school and with her music career," Kelly quipped. "She definitely has all the talent...I think that is in her future," she added. Kelly is hosting a new game show called "Generation Gap," premiering on ABC July 7.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight