Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos dished about their reunion on the latest episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” with guest co-host Andy Cohen. The sweet couple spent nearly four months apart, while the “Riverdale” actor was in British Columbia filming his hit CW show. Mark explained that he can’t sleep without his love Kelly by his side, “This is the first time in three, four months that I’ve been actually sleeping.”

