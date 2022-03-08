Also available on the nbc app

Their parents may be famous, but Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' kids are still "sickened" by them. On Monday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" the couple revealed their three kids, 24-year-old Michael, 20-year-old Lola and 19-year-old Joaquin, get grossed by how they eat. "Well, you're very... You have a very interesting way of eating food," Mark said as he poked fun of his wife. This isn't the first time the pair has talked about their kids being embarrassed of them. Back in July 2021, their oldest child, Michael, stopped by the daytime talk show and revealed how he really feels about his parents steamy Instagram pics.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution