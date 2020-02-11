Also available on the NBC app

Lola Consuelos isn't here for her parents' public flirtation! The 18-year-old weighed in on mom Kelly Ripa and dad Mark Consuelos' flirty Instagram exchange on Monday, after the "Live with Kelly and Ryan host" posted a behind-the-scenes look at her Oscars prep – which prompted a steamy joke from her longtime husband! Fans loved Mark's racy wit, but Lola wasn't afraid to speak her mind, teasing that she found the whole things "absolutely repulsive."

