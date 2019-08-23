Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' little girl is all grown up! The TV host shared a throwback baby photo of daughter Lola as the 18-year-old prepares to head off to college at NYU. "From your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye," Kelly wrote. "I'm not crying. You're crying (actually Daddy's sobbing)." With their second oldest child now off to school, the parents are almost officially empty nesters with only 16-year-old son Joaquin still living at home.

Appearing: