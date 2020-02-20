Kelly Ripa Admits Her Kids ‘Hate’ Making Headlines Over What She Says On TV

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Ripa has been on tv for a long time and has always openly discussed her three children and husband Mark Consuelos on her daily show, “Live With Kelly And Ryan.” But some of the things she has revealed has got her in hot water with her kids. Kelly told Access Hollywood when asked how her kids feel about making headlines over what she says, “They sometimes hate it, they hate it but they understand that it’s why they live such a nice life.” The host was also surprised to find out that not only is her 18-year-old daughter Lola popular on Instagram, but that the college freshman has close to 200,000 followers. But that’s more than fine with Kelly—in fact, she’d prefer her daughter post even more photos! Kelly also told Access Hollywood how she and her family stay in such great shape, from taking morning and nighttime vitamins routine with Persona to working out like Shakira.

