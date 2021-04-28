Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Ripa is getting candid about her marriage to Mark Consuelos. The couple was on the “Double Date with Marlo Thomas & Phil Donahue” where they dished on their relationship. The duo eloped back in 1996 in Las Vegas after meeting on the set of “All My Children.” Speaking on the podcast, Kelly opened up about a time early in their marriage when things got a little bit overwhelming for Mark, and he threw his wife’s wedding ring out the window!

Appearing: