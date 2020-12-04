Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Osbourne shared a sweet tribute for her dad Ozzy’s 72nd birthday on her Instagram. The 36-year-old posted throwback photos of the daddy-daughter duo and raved about the musician being her hero. The love of his life, Sharon Osbourne also gushed over her husband on his special birthday. The Black Sabbath rocker has had a difficult year, in January he announced that he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease.

