Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Osbourne’s father Ozzy Osbourne is set to perform at The 2019 American Music Awards alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott! Kelly joined Mario Lopez on the American Music Award red carpet and told Access Hollywood that her father’s collab track with Post Malone “Take What You Want” is more than just a song to the iconic musician. In fact, after a rough year in which Ozzy fell and fractured his neck, the song reaffirmed his love for music. Kelly also revealed that her father actually chose her look for the night!

Appearing: