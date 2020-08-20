Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Osbourne is ready to share the secret to living her best life! The TV personality didn't hold back when discussing her dramatic body transformation on "The Hollywood Raw" podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn this week. Kelly explained that despite the recent chatter surrounding her 85-pound weight loss, the journey actually began years ago even before she went under the knife – but not in the way many are speculating. And now, she's setting the record straight once and for all.

Appearing: