Kelly Osbourne hopes to follow in her brother Jack's footsteps as a parent one day! When Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover talked to the siblings about parenthood, Kelly said she "definitely" wants to be a mom, adding that her sobriety was a big step toward that. Kelly and Jack also talked about their ghost hunting adventures in spooky Los Angeles homes for the new Halloween special, "The Osbournes: Night of Terror." The experience left a huge impact on Kelly, who said, "What I saw, what I witnessed has completely changed me forever. I can't even put into words what happened!" "The Osbournes: Night of Terror" airs Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel.

