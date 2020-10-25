Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Marie Tran is going from "Star Wars" to "Monsterland"! The actress is taking on a starring role in the new Hulu eight-part horror series, which explores how experiences and situations can lead to people doing horrible things. Kelly told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about the series and about the series and told the story of how she landed her breakout role in “The Last Jedi.” "Monsterland" is streaming now on Hulu.

