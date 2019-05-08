Kelly Dodd Reveals Why Daughter Jolie Had 'Tough' Time Dealing With 'RHOC' Drama

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Dodd promises that Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" won't skimp on the drama! Though fans might be here for it, however, her daughter wasn't. The reality star tells Access that it was "tough" on 13-year-old Jolie to see her famous mom be the subject of "rumors." Kelly also shares an update on her relationship with boyfriend Dr. Brian Reagan, and explains why she's taking the high road with co-star Vicki Gunvalson. "RHOC" premieres Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.

