Chrishell Stause Insists She & Gleb Savchenko Are 'Nothing More' Than Friends Amid His Split From Wife
CLIP 11/07/20
Main Content
“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd is apologizing after some comments landed her in hot water. Kelly had made controversial remarks about coronavirus in a series of since-deleted Instagram comments, saying it wasn’t “dangerous” to fly on airplanes and that the coronavirus pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” On Tuesday, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram stories to ask for fans’ forgiveness, saying, “When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that’s not what I meant.”