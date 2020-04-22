Also available on the nbc app

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd is apologizing after some comments landed her in hot water. Kelly had made controversial remarks about coronavirus in a series of since-deleted Instagram comments, saying it wasn’t “dangerous” to fly on airplanes and that the coronavirus pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” On Tuesday, the 44-year-old took to her Instagram stories to ask for fans’ forgiveness, saying, “When I wrote ‘this is God’s way of thinning the herd,’ that’s not what I meant.”

Appearing: