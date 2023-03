"The Christmas Setup" star Fran Drescher calls in to share how her divorce actually changed her life for the better. Not only was her real-life experience the inspiration for her show, "Happily Divorced," but she also found new ways to surround herself with calming and peaceful spaces, which led to even more happiness and serenity. Tune in to the show for more with Fran Drescher.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight