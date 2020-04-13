Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson better watch her back! The singer's 5-year-old daughter River Rose gave her mama a run for her money when she flaunted her TV hosting skills in an adorable video for "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The cute youngster's missing teeth were on full display as she delivered a sweet and cheerful message to the fans while holding a glass of orange juice! The pop star and her family have been quarantined in Montana amid the coronavirus pandemic. While "The Voice" coach often finds solace from the chaos in the bathroom, her two kids have been enjoying all the down time away from school.

