Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose has inherited her mom's musical gene! The 8-year-old was front and center in the new lyric video for the David Guetta remix of her new hit "favorite kind of high." In the colorful video, River rocks a set of headphones and took over the DJ's turntable, delivering an undeniably adorable cameo! Kelly's most recent song follows two other singles, "Mine" and "Me," all part of her forthcoming 10th studio album, "Chemistry," which is slated for release on June 23. "Chemistry" will be the 41-year-old singer's first album since her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Kelly's daughter and 7-year-old son Remington were huge factors in determining the eventual track list as she wrote most of the songs during her divorce after seven years of marriage. Earlier this year, the "Since U Been Gone" singer told Access Hollywood about her new record, which she called her most personal one yet.

