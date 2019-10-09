Kelly Clarkson's Daughter River Is Dying To Be On Her Mom's New Show: 'She's Already Asked'

Also available on the NBC app

River Rose Blackstock is ready for the spotlight! Kelly Clarkson talked to Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover on the set of her new daytime talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and revealed that her daughter wants to be a future guest. "She's already asked, is that weird? Like, she's 5, I'm afraid," Kelly laughed. "The Voice" coach also dished on her go-to backstage snack and got surprised with a life-size cardboard cutout of her talk show idol, Oprah Winfrey.

Appearing: