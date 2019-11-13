Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Grills Jason Momoa About Aquaman: 'Where Does [He] Go To The Bathroom?'

Also available on the NBC app

Kelly Clarkson made her kids' superhero dreams come true! The TV host's children got to meet "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa when they joined their mom for his interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." While 3-year-old Remy was adorably speechless in front of his idol, his big sister River, 5, took over grilling Jason about his character! Kelly's kiddos have been big fans of the DC Universe for some time. In fact, the singer has previously revealed her daughter's love for Wonder Woman!

