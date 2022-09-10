It is a lot of fun working on “The Kelly Clarkson Show!” The Band Y’all’s Jaco Caraco, Jason Halbert, and Kyle Whalum chatted with Access Hollywood about their favorite moments on the hit daytime talk show ahead of Season 4. The group also revealed what it was like being on the road again for the nationwide Kellyoke search. The Season 4 premiere of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is on Sept. 12.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight