Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Clarkson's Band Reveals Their Highlight From The Show Ahead Of Season 4

CLIP09/09/22

It is a lot of fun working on “The Kelly Clarkson Show!” The Band Y’all’s Jaco Caraco, Jason Halbert, and Kyle Whalum chatted with Access Hollywood about their favorite moments on the hit daytime talk show ahead of Season 4. The group also revealed what it was like being on the road again for the nationwide Kellyoke search. The Season 4 premiere of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is on Sept. 12.

NRS2022 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, The Band Y'all, kelly clarkson show, Kellyoke
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.